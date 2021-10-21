National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day this Saturday; where can I drop off my old medications?

Pennsylvania’s fight against drug misuse continues, and the commonwealth wants to prevent as many overdoses as they can.

On Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP), Department of Aging and Department of Military and Veterans Affairs’ (DMVA) Counterdrug Joint Task Force (CJTF) encouraged Pennsylvanians to take part in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day initiative this Saturday, Oct. 23.

During the DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, individuals may drop off unwanted prescription and over-the-counter medication at any of the hundreds of secure locations throughout the state. The service is free and anonymous.

“We encourage all Pennsylvanians to clean out their medicine cabinets and participate in this critically important day to help combat prescription drug misuse,” said DDAP Secretary Jen Smith on Wednesday. “By safely eliminating prescription drugs from our homes, we are each doing our part to keep our communities and loved ones safe. If you are unable to participate on Saturday, remember there are drug take-back boxes throughout the commonwealth that can be used year-round.”

Since Pennsylvania’s drug take-back program began in 2015, more than 942,491 pounds of prescription medication have been destroyed. More than 880 take-back boxes are available in all 67 Pennsylvania counties.

The DEA has offered National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day since 2010 to combat prescription drug misuse by creating convenient ways to dispose of medication that would otherwise be in home medicine cabinets. During National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day in April 2021, the DEA and more than 4,400 law enforcement agencies collected almost 840,000 pounds of unused medication across more than 5,000 collections sites.

For more information on National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, click HERE. For a list of drug take-back locations in your county, click HERE.

