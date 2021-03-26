National Purple Day: Local neurologist weighs in on epilepsy awareness

Today is National Purple Day, bringing awareness to the neurological disorder epilepsy.

Fontaine Glenn spoke with a local neurologist who specializes in seizures to find out more about this common neurological disorder.

Fontaine spoke with UPMC Hamot Neurologist Dr. Mayoglou to find out more about epilepsy.

First, what is epilepsy?

Dr. Mayoglou says it’s like an electrical short circuit or a lightning storm inside your brain that hijacks the part of brain that it’s affecting.

He also says epilepsy is one of the most common neurological disorders where 1 out of 26 people have the disorder, and 3.4 million are affected.

But, how do these seizures affect your brain and cause the body to twitch or shake?

“When that electricity looses regulation…it starts again — we’ll call it like short circuiting. Whatever part of the brain starts doing that, whatever responsibility that has, that’s what it manifests as. And as it gets bigger or spreads through the brain, if it involves the areas responsible for motor, that’s where you see people jerk or twitch or shake,” said Dr. Lazarus Mayoglou, Neurologist & Epileptologist.

Dr. Mayoglou gives tips about what you should do if you encounter someone having a seizure.

“We advise not putting anything within the mouth just because it’s a bigger risk they might bite it off and choke on it. You don’t have to restrain a person when they’re shaking, primarily because you’re not going to be able to stop the seizure by holding them down. Their brain is driving their muscles to contract in the sort of violent fashion, and if they have to resist against you it can actually lead to more muscle breakdown as a result,” said Dr. Mayoglou.

He also says if someone is uncontrollably shaking to turn them on their side so they don’t choke on saliva or blood.