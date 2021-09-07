National Recovery Month: Erie County hosting annual Recovery Celebration to bring awareness to addiction recovery

As part of National Recovery Month, Erie County is hosting a celebration to bring awareness to addiction recovery and programs.

Fontaine Glenn was live from St. Paul’s Catholic Church with more.

Starting at 11 a.m., the Recovery Celebration is highlighting recovery from substance use and mental health disorders.

The Recovery Celebration will have food, door prizes, giveaways and local vendors. Guest speakers include Mayor Joe Schember and Erie County Executive Candidate Dr. Tyler Titus.

An awards ceremony will take place to honor individuals who have shown excellence in substance use disorder and mental health recovery.

This event is family friendly and free and open to the public. It will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Paul’s Church — 1617 Walnut Street.

