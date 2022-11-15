Recycling is an essential part of bettering the environment; the more items are recycled, the less garbage winds up in landfills and incineration plants.

By reusing aluminum, paper, glass, plastics, and other materials, we can save production and energy costs and reduce the negative environmental impacts of processing virgin materials.

According to EPA data, recycling one ton of office paper can save the energy equivalent of consuming 322 gallons of gasoline. Also, recycling just one ton of aluminum cans conserves more than 152 million Btu, the equivalent of 1,024 gallons of gasoline or 21 barrels of oil consumed.

While this is good for the environment, recycling is not always an easily accessible service for every household, and recycling options differ depending on where you live.

In honor of National Recycling Day, here’s what you need to know about recycling and the different services that will handle your needs in Erie County:

What can I recycle?

According to Erie County recycling guidelines, these are the items allowed recycled:

Newspaper

Full-sized sheets of office paper

Cardboard (flattened)

Paperboard boxes, from snacks or cereal (flattened)

Plastic bottles

Plastic jugs

Plastic jars

Aluminum drink cans

Metal food cans

These are the items not allowed to be recycled:

Plastic bags

Styrofoam

Glass – Few outlets accept recycled glass, which has a high recycling cost thanks to its weight and potential to contaminate the stream.

Other plastics – Not all plastics are recyclable. Erie Co. labels plastics numbered 3 through 7 as non-recyclable.

Residential collection services in Erie Co.

Tri-County Industries Edinboro Borough

Waste Management Fairview Township Girard Borough Girard Township Harborcreek Township Lake City Borough Lawrence Park Township City of Corry Millcreek Township



Residential collection services from a municipal government

City of Erie Mixed recycling in bins or clear bags

North East Borough Mixed recycling in bins

North East Township Separated bins for metals and plastics Newsprint should be bound Drop off at Township building for Cardboard

Wesleyville Borough Mixed recycling in bins or clear bags Drop-off recycling site on Woodlawn Avenue



Recycling drop-off locations

Waste Management Single Stream Drop-off Monday- Friday 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. 1154 W 16th St, Erie 814-456-7800

Waste Management Single Stream Drop-off Mondays 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. 851 Robinson Road East, Erie, PA (across from Lakeview Landfill) 814-824-7800

Pro Waste Separated Drop-off 613 East 18th Street, Erie, PA 814-455-5119

Franklin Township Fire Department 10411 PA-98, Edinboro, PA 16412 814-734-5444

Recycling events around the area

Where can I recycle glass?

Prism Recycling offers multiple drop-off locations around Erie Co. to dispose of glass; however, they will only accept rinsed glass bottles and jars without corks, caps, or lids. You can learn more about what glass products you can recycle and where their drop-offs are located from their website.

Where can I recycle electronics?

Best Buy accepts some small electronic items, though all Pennsylvania Best Buy stores no longer accept computer monitors and televisions. Learn more by going to the Best Buy Electronics and Appliances Recycling page or call 814-860-8487.

Goodwill has partnered with Dell to provide free drop-off recycling of any brand of used computer equipment. Drop-offs are accepted at Goodwill’s locations in Summit Towne Center, on West 26th Street or on Nagle Road.

Staples accept some electronic items, specifically those connected with computers. These items will be accepted for free, limited to seven items per person. For information, visit the Staples Recycling page or call 814-868-4901. However, Staples does not accept televisions.

Penelec, through the Energy Efficiency Rebate program, will take working refrigerators and freezers when you purchase a new one. For more information, see the Appliance Turn-In Program

Lincoln Recycling, 1602 Selinger Avenue, accepts some electronics, including computer monitors and televisions. Fees apply. Call 814-838-7628 for more details

ProWaste, 813 East 18th Street, accepts televisions and computers. Fees apply. Call 814-835-2739 for more details.

Where can I recycle hazardous waste?

The Erie County Recycling Program sponsors Household Hazardous Waste and Electronics Collection events, operated by Noble Environmental Specialty Recycling. The collections are open to all Erie County residents. You can learn more information about where these collections are held online.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Not every person in Erie Co. is able to use all of these services for their recycling needs. Some households are able to use their township/government’s provided service, some use private collection services, and some have to use drop-off spots as their service.

Depending on what township you live in will determine the recycling options available to you. For additional information on the recycling services provided in your area, contact your local township.

To learn more about recycling guidelines in Erie Co., head to their website.