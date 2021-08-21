National school bus driver shortage impacts local schools

A national school bus driver shortage is having an impact for local schools.

The owner of D and R Transportation, which serves the Corry School District, said that he is tight on drivers and that there isn’t much wiggle room.

The owner said that they are making their current situation work for now.

General McLane is also experiencing a shortage of school bus drivers this year as well.

“Typically about 33 regular drivers, and we have a pretty healthy sub list so that when people take off we can call them in and fill in. This year we’re short about eight regular drivers and we don’t have a very healthy sub list. We’ve only got about two people in there and their hours are limited to what we can use them for,” said Nancy Ekstrom, Transportation Services Manager at General McLane School District.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists