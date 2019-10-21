National Science Foundation awards one million dollars to Penn State Behrend students studying mathematics

More than one million dollars has been awarded to Penn State Behrend students who have a passion for mathematics.

The National Science Foundation will support scholarships for juniors and seniors studying mathematics.

The students who receive the scholarships will commit to teaching for at least two years in “high need” school districts.

The five year project will target teacher shortages in developing partnerships with Erie, Corry, and Iroquois school districts.

The NSF Grant also looks to help promote teaching as a career path.

“A big part of the teaching crisis that we’re in right now is we’re not keeping teachers. We’re also hoping that our training is going to really support teachers, to give them the backgrounds they need to thrive in these school settings,” said Courtney Nagle, Associate Professor, Penn State Behrend.

100 students will be recruited for the program.