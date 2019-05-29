National Senior Health and Fitness day at the Erie Zoo

The Erie Zoo and UPMC for Life partnered together for their 12th annual National Senior Health and Fitness day.

National fitness day has been ongoing across the nation for 26 years. More than 100,000 seniors participated in the event today.

“This event is held at thousands locations across the united states, said Heather Miller, Community Relations Coordinator. “We are proud to be one of those sponsors to be able to hold a large event like this and promote health and wellness in are senior community. “

In addition, Erie Zoo hosted Zoo Keeper talks and animal meet and greets.