Today is National Stop the Bleed Day, an awareness campaign from the Office of Homeland Security and a call to action to the community.

Stop the Bleed encourages bystanders to become trained, equipped, and empowered to help in a bleeding emergency before emergency help arrives.

A person who is bleeding can quickly die from blood loss, so it’s important to act quickly.

A Stop the Bleed demonstration took place this afternoon in the UPMC Hamot auditorium.