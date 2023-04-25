If you have a student, chances are you’ve heard about the national teacher shortage, which continues to impact schools in our own backyard.

The presidents of the Pennsylvania State Education Association and the Erie Education Association came together to discuss and address the ongoing teacher shortage in the state and the Erie School District.

Educational certificates issued in the state have gone down by 66% in the past 10 years.

“We are not having the young people enter the field like we used to, so we don’t have that resource for school districts to fill those math positions and kindergarten positions,” said Rich Askey, president of the Pennsylvania State Education Association.

Askey added that this shortage is the biggest crisis he has seen in public education since starting his career.

In an effort to address the problem, the Erie Education Association is increasing its base salary for incoming teachers.

“Our UniServ Representative, Russ Dauberman, worked with a friend of his and with Neil Brockman to put together a really nice package for everybody’s benefit,” said Mary Theuerkauf, president of the Erie Education Association.

Theuerkauf added the district has implemented programs that help new teachers with classroom management — one important factor is providing support staff so that teachers focus on educating their students.

“They’re working on getting more mental health people in. We’re bringing behavior intervention specialists in. There is a lot going on,” Theuerkauf said.

“Communities and educators and our lawmakers, I’m hopeful because I think they’re all coming together and really focusing on resolving this problem for the future of Pennsylvania,” Askey added.

Theuerkauf also said learning in the classroom doesn’t happen if there’s disruption so having students and staff feel valued and safe is important in their next steps to tackle this issue.