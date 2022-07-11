A national veteran research program made a stop at the Erie VA Medical Center.

The Million Veteran Program (MVP) is a voluntary research program that looks at genetic and health data.

There are almost 17,000 veterans enrolled in Northwest Pennsylvania.

The project coordinator for MVP said that this research will provide precision medicine for veterans.

“You would not be prescribed a medication that is right for me based on my genes and my genetic makeup even though we had the same disease, or the same injury. So your medicine would then be prescribed just for you,” said Beatrice Chakraborty, Project Coordinator for MVP.

The Million Veteran Program team will be at Crawford County’s VA Clinic on Friday, July 15 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.