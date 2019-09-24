National Voter Registration Day encourages citizens to register to vote

If you have yet to register to vote, today may be your day as it’s National Voter Registration Day.

Efforts to get citizens to register are happening all over the country, including on social media. However, a local effort was made as well. Erie City Councilwoman Kathy Schaaf sat inside the Blasco Library all day handing out registration forms and then even taking the completed ones to the Erie County Courthouse for the new voters. Schaaf explained how important it is to vote in every election.

“Register to become familiar with what’s going on in your area as regarding to any kind of politics and just do it now so when that presidential election comes, you’ll be ready,” Schaaf said.

The last day to register for the upcoming election is October 6th. You can go to your local court house to do or even online to register as well.