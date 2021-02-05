National Wear Red Day aims to increase awareness of heart disease

Friday is National Wear Red Day to increase the awareness of heart disease.

Heart disease is still the number one cause of death among women in the United States.

There are many factors that lead to heart disease, such as genetics as well as environmental factors can play a role in leading to the disease.

Dr. Andrea Jeffress, a physician at OB/GYN Associates of Erie says this disease is under diagnosed and under treated, which leads to a lot of senseless deaths.

“The things we put into our bodies, the way that we exercise. Portion control when we’re eating so there are a lot factors that have to do with heart disease so these are things we want to highlight.” Dr. Jeffress said.

