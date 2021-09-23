National Weather Service confirms tornado touched down near Sandy Lake in Mercer County

The severe storms that hit the region last night produced a confirmed tornado.

JET 24 Action News showed images of damage near Sandy Lake in Mercer County.









On Thursday, the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh reports it was caused by an EF-1 tornado.

A survey done today by the National Weather Service concludes the twister produced winds of 100 MPH and stayed on the ground for about a quarter of a mile.

This was the first tornado in Mercer County since June 2019. The Weather Service also investigated storm damage near Cochranton and determined that was from straight-line winds.

