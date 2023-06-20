If you have driven to Presque Isle State Park recently, you may have noticed the limited number of beaches open for swimming.

Officials reported a part of a bigger issue that is affecting beaches nationally.

Presque Isle State Park has been challenged with supplying its beaches with a lifeguard resulting in limited beaches being open for swimming.

Bob North, the Lake Erie Life Guard manager, said that this is an issue across the country.

“We don’t have all the guards out here that we would like. We have some very highly skilled guards out here,” said Bob North, manager, Lake Erie Lifeguard.

Presque Isle is not a “swim at your own risk” park. The Lake Erie Lifeguards have noticed a rise in people swimming in unguarded zones which North said is very dangerous.

“You may be used to walking out 20 yards and then going east or west 20 yards and still be at your waist. Because of these breakwaters, it doesn’t work that way,” said North.

North said it’s important to pay attention to the signs when planning your day.

“Between Beach 3 and Beach 6 is a big sign that lists all the beaches. That sign is going to be replaced shortly with one that is more specific just to swimming beaches,” North said.

Rebecca Pahlman and her family frequently travel to Erie to swim in the lake. She said she wishes there were more options for swimmers but she enjoys the beach either way.

“There’s enough to do on the beach. I mean just looking for stuff, beach glass, shells. But you can still walk along the beach,” said Pahlman.

The limited beaches have stopped some families from using the park during the weekends.

“Everybody’s packed on top of each other just so tight and it’s not any fun. There’s not any room to relax. For safety reasons and I understand, but at the same time it’s inconvenient,” said Aurora Phelps, frequents Presque Isle.

Regardless of how many areas are open for swimming, beachgoers said visitors should remain within the guarded zones.

“What people don’t understand, especially if you have not been a lifeguard, is that it’s so easy, it happens so quick — drowning does. Even the most experienced swimmers can drown in a heartbeat,” Phelps added.

North said during the weekends they are hoping to be able to get up to five beaches open. For now, they are continuing the search for more lifeguards to work.

You can apply to be a Lake Erie lifeguard by going online.