Nationwide strike for the Black Lives Matter movement

Across the country today, people are going on strike for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Thousands of essential workers demanding corporations raise wages and provide health care, part of a larger movement to confront racism.

Those participating in the protest include minority fast food workers, home health aides and janitors.

Workers say they are disproportionately represented in their industries.

Though he did not participate in the strike president of the local NAACP, Gary Horton says he supports those who choose to participate in this form of nonviolent protest.

“I see the strike as a positive act and an opportunity for people to see the impact of black unity,” said Gary Horton, president of Erie Branch of NAACP.

Horton adds this type of nonviolent protest can show corporations the power of a unified effort against systemic racism.