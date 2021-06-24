Nationwide teacher shortage impacting Erie School District

There is a national teacher shortage impacting Erie’s Public Schools. The Erie School District has hope in partnering with Edinboro University to combat the shortage.

The Executive Director of Human Resources of the school district says the teacher shortage isn’t new.

In 2010, the decline of teachers began. But in the world of COVID-19, the issue became much more complicated.

“We need qualified teachers, teaching our students and we need to get our students where they need to be to graduate and so it’s a really important job.” said Natalie Fatica.

Fatica says the district has a total of 870 teachers, but there are 15 positions open that are related to music, art, and physical education.

The district needs have led them to partner with area universities like Edinboro. Edinboro launched a Boro-Teach program to recruit aspiring teachers from high school. So far, six 11th graders are part of the program.

The director of the program says two students from the university have applied to fulfill those vacant positions.

“We do have a student placed in Virginia, she’s actually been hired and completing her degree on Emergency Certification. We’re observing her.” said Dr. Stephanie Williams.

Dr. Williams says the university is partnering with other school districts in the county. She says the university is working with Mayor Joe Schember’s administration to extend the Boro-Teach program.

The Erie School District has also partnered with Gannon University. We’re also told there’s a substitute teacher shortage.

