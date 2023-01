Nature lovers celebrated the start of the New Year by taking to Asbury Woods for a nature walk.

Guests were guided by an Asbury Woods employee on a one-to-two-mile hike into the woods around the Nature Center.

They started on the boardwalk before heading deeper into the woods, where muddy trails awaited them.

The Asbury Woods guide thought that the weather might scare some people away, but when all was said and done, nearly 40 people participated in the guided hike to kick off the new year.