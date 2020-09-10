Navigating virtual learning

Class is in session for many students, but many have returned to school without physically going to classes.

They are learning remotely.

We spoke with Creative Childhood Learning Center and a few students to find out how parents can support their child’s learning at home.

Yoselin Person was live outside of the center to tell us what parents should know to ease their minds.

Educators at the facility say the most important thing right now is to have patience.

“Helping them to understand that we don’t have to be perfect all the time and that we can learn and grow from this experience,” said Stephanie McIntosh, director, Creative Childhood Learning Center.

The little ones are back to school, but many of them are facing challenges with the new normal of learning remotely.

Educators of the tutoring center advise parents to be present and try their best to not get frustrated. Although, some students say the new normal doesn’t sit well with them.

“I’m just sitting there, I’m not being active. The specials, we can’t really do art. We have to watch a video and read, that’s art, yeah…(face of disappointment),” said Vincent Pribonic, 3rd grade student, Grover Cleveland Elementary.

The challenge of remote learning is what many students, teachers and families are facing across the country.

Mentors at the center say teachers won’t expect parents to be the parent teacher for their child.

“We don’t expect, none of the school districts expect parents to suddenly become a teacher. They expect parents to do their best,” said McIntosh.

Some students also have advice for fellow peers.

“Just don’t give up and follow your dreams,” said Dominic Penny, 4th grade student, Grandview Elementary.

“We’re really stronger together, so reaching out to other parents and facilities like creative learning, really using your village,” said McIntosh.

