NBA to suspend season following Wednesday night games after player tests positive for coronavirus

The NBA is suspending game play until further notice following the conclusion of tonight’s schedule of games. The release will use this hiatus to determine the next steps for moving forward in regard to this pandemic.

The NBA has announced that a player on the Utah Jazz has preliminary tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus, this according to a news release from the NBA.

The player is identified as Rudy Gobert, according to ESPN.

The news release explains that the test result was reported prior to the tipoff of tonight’s game between the Utah Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder. That game was cancelled. According to the news release, the affected player was not in the arena.