NCAA cancels all remaining winter and spring championships

Today, the NCAA released a statement announcing the cancellation of the Division I men and women’s basketball tournaments.

The statement reads as follows:

“Today, NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors canceled the Division I men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships. This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute the spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities.”

