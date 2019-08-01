Nearby businesses react to Tuesday night’s fatal accident

A deadly accident Tuesday night at Perry Highway took the life of an 18 year old girl from Buffalo, New York. Mary Howard passed away after being hit by a pick up truck.

The truck heading south on Route 97 hit Howard who was pronounced dead at the scene. Bob Fetzner works at the Quality Inn. He told us he saw the crash & believes safety precautions should be taken. “It would help if there was a crosswalk here,” said Fetzner. The accident happened south of the I-90 exit ramp where the road is 5 lanes wide.

Kristin Skarupski works at the Baymont Inn & Suites, just south of the crash scene. “It’s an awful thing that happened I do think the road is a little bit dangerous,” said Skarupski.

Coroner Lyell Cook said that after getting hit Howard died from accidental multiple blunt force trauma. State Police said Howard was crossing the road heading in a westward direction. State Police said the person inside the pick up truck was a 23 year old male. Police not saying who is at fault at this point.

We reached out to Penn-dot but no one was available at this time.