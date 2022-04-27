(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Recycling and leaf-collection programs across the Erie area will get a boost from $1.48 million in grant funding.

157 county and municipal governments will be getting a boost to their recycling as well as leaf collection programs in 2022, all thanks to a $30.5 million in Recycling Development and Implementation Grants from Governor Tom Wolf’s administration.

“Erie business owners and residents understand the economic benefits of recycling, and our communities have embraced these efforts. The investments made today are going to ensure those programs keep running strong.” State Rep. Pat Harkins, (D) Erie

Below are the following communities that will receive grant funding:

Erie City – $350,000.

Millcreek Township – $350,000.

Erie County – $334,622.

Edinboro Borough – $291,103.

Fairview Township – $153,000.

State Rep. Bob Merski said that the funding is extremely practical.

“Communities can use it to expand recycling facilities, start or continue curbside programs, operate leaf compost facilities, and other programs that make a very real impact when it comes to saving money, saving energy, creating jobs and all the other benefits those programs bring.” State Rep. Bob Merski (D) Erie

According to a news release, through this grant program, municipalities and counties in Pennsylvania are eligible for up to 90% funding of approved recycling program costs.

Municipalities that are designated financially distressed under the Financial Distressed Communities Act are eligible to receive funding for an additional 10% of approved costs.

State Rep. Ryan Bizzarro said when we keep our waste and recycling programs well-funded, litter on the streets go down and the region stays clean.