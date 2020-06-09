Nearly 100 workers at Twinbrook Nursing Center will be unionizing following a vote that took place on Monday.

The decision to join S.E.I.U will involve some of the nurses and support staff.

A spokesperson for the union said that the hope is to be able to negotiate for better conditions for the staff which would also improve services to the residents.

Parent company Guardian considered turning the home into a place for COVID-19 positive patients only, but backed off that plan.

An inquiry to Guardian seeking comment was not immediately returned.