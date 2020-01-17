Nearly $140,000 awarded to local community centers from ECGRA grants

Nearly $140,000 was awarded to various local community centers today.

The grants come from the Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority or ECGRA.

The grants are aimed to support capital improvements, programming and equipment for publicly accessible community centers. 13 local community centers received money, including: Booker T. Washington Center, the Martin Luther King Center and the Urban Erie Community Development Corporation.

“These investments, we think are really important because these community centers are in the middle of neighborhoods and they play a significant role in helping those neighborhoods revitalize.” said Perry Wood, executive director of ECGRA.

Funds come from the state to Erie County, a portion of those funds goes to ECGRA.