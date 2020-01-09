Nearly 20 former cab drivers suing Erie Yellow Cab

A group of cab drivers say their former employer owes them thousands of dollars.

Last year, Erie Yellow Cab closed down its doors soon after its owner passed away.

Former workers say their contract lease has a Driver Retention Indemnity Plan. The drivers paid $5 a day for each shift they worked.

The plan is supposed to pay that money back to drivers in the case of being fired or if the company closes.

Nearly 20 drivers say they are owed money.

The former employees say they are still waiting to hear back from their lawyers. They have reached out to the family members of the business, but they have not heard back.