Holy Trinity Church held a fish fry dinner on Ash Wednesday.

According to Marc Moore, a volunteer at the church, about 200 people attended this dinner while enjoying a variety of foods.

Moore said that normally the church has a fish fry on Fridays, but he wanted to do something special in 2022 and have it on Ash Wednesday.

Moore said that the church will continue to have fish fry dinners for future Ash Wednesdays.

“Ash Wednesday is not the normal for most people to have because it is in the middle of the week, but we have an obligation to show our sacrafice in not eating meat. So we are going to offer it this Ash Wednesday and on Ash Wednesdays to come,” said Marc Moore, Volunteer at Holy Trinity Church.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The next fish fry dinner will be held on March 25.