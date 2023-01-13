New funding will help promote the growth of organic products in Pennsylvania.

Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding announced on Friday $1.8 million to help Pennsylvania farmers and processors voluntarily transition to growing and producing organic products, according to a release.

The funding builds on the PA Farm Bill to grow market opportunities for Pennsylvania farmers and keep the commonwealth a national leader in organic production.

“Innovation and partnerships in organic are ensuring we meet the needs of consumers now and well into the future,” said Redding. “Governor Wolf and the General Assembly’s support of the only state-based Farm Bill was instrumental in getting us to this point, and I’m looking forward to continued growth in organic.”

Rodale Institute was awarded $750,000, and Team Ag was awarded $1,041,604. Both will have funding for three years and will offer free on-farm technical assistance for Pennsylvania producers and processors who want to become USDA-certified organic.

To learn more about the department’s organic initiative and other programs,

visit the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture’s website.