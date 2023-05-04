(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A $1.97 million resurfacing project that will give motorists a smoother ride on more than 2.3 miles of roadway in Erie County is scheduled to start soon.

The project will cover roadways in the Borough of Union City and Union Township. Those roads to be improved include:

Route 6 – from south of the Odell Street intersection to Liberty Street Extension, Union Township, 1.5 miles;

Route 8 – from south of Wayne Street to Route 6, Borough of Union City, 0.18 miles;

Route 197 – from West of Murry Street to North Main Street, Union Township, 0.64 miles.

According to a release, work will also include milling, base repair, guide rail replacement, curb ramps, drainage, signing, improvements and new pavement markings.

Construction is set to begin May 15, weather permitting, and expected to be completed by early September 2023.

Motorists may encounter lane restrictions with traffic controlled by flaggers. Drivers should be alert for traffic pattern shifts.

To see a complete listing of all the anticipated work, you can check out PennDOT’s 2023 Construction Book.