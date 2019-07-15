Nearly 400 volunteers are giving back to the Erie Community. Group Work Camps bring volunteers from across the nation to Erie, to complete service projects.

This week, they’re working at 50 different work sites building wheel chair ramps, painting houses, and roof coating.

Residents were chosen through an application process.

“I’m a local Erie resident, and we are always looking for cities in need of help. Having grown up here in Erie, I’m aware that we have a little bit of need here of a lot of our elderly, disabled, and low income veterans that really need a lot of help,” said Joann Jeska, Erie Co-Sponsor.

The event co-sponsor said the work makes a difference to not only the residents helped, but also the volunteers who lend a hand.