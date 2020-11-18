Nearly $400,000 awarded to help improve Erie County neighborhoods

Nearly $400,000 is going towards helping improve Erie County neighborhoods.

The money comes from the ECGRA Erie County Renaissance Block program. This is an anti-blight, neighborhood improvement project.

It is a block by block strategy that is geared towards older and neglected communities.

“We are working with neighborhood groups to identify homeowners that want to make improvements on their houses. What’s unique is about it is that it really brings neighbors together to work as a team by focusing one block at a time,” said Perry Wood, executive director, ECGRA.

Woods says the more money that is used to help curb blight, the more valuable the neighborhood will be.