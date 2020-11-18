Nearly $400,000 goes towards helping improve Erie County communities through the Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority

Nearly $400,000 is going towards helping improve Erie County communities.

Here is more about the Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority and their Renaissance Block Program.

This is an anti blight neighborhood improvement project. This is the third round of funding that is going towards seven different groups in the county.

Emily Ernes bought her home near Erie’s Gridley Park back in 2018. She took advantage of ECGRA’s Block Grant Program to fix windows and get a new coat of paint.

Ernes put in $5,000 of her own money and ECGRA matched it.

“I do thing that it makes an impact. I think that it shows that there is that sort of visible sign that there is that investment in the community,” said Emily Ernes, Erie Homeowner.

This homeowner said that she would like to see others take advantage of this funding to help rebuild the community.

“The Renaissance Block Grant was a huge opportunity to really kind of create the exterior of our dream, so we got a really a lot of help from advising from the city,” said Ernes.

The program is designed to target homeowners that might not be sure if they want to make an investment.

According to Perry Wood of the ECGRA, the investments may be in a neighborhood where homeowners would not get a return on that investment.

“The grant basically says okay we’ll put in half the dollars if you put in half to fix your house up and what you can see with blight. If the more you do that the more you stop and stem blight in a neighborhood, the more valuable that neighborhood is going to be,” said Perry Wood, ECGRA Executive Director.

It’s a block by block strategy that is geared towards older and neglected communities.

This means that it’s more likely that the home owner will invest to improve the properties curb appeal. Anything from a new coat of paint, landscaping or a new front porch.

“We are working with neighborhood groups to identify homeowners that want to make improvements on their houses. What is unique about it is that it really brings neighbors together to work as a team by focusing one block at a time,” said Wood.

Here is a list of seven neighborhood groups that have received grants: