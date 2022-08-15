(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Nearly 440 used vehicles will be up for public purchase at the August Commonwealth Vehicle Auction that will take place on Aug. 23 at 10 a.m.

The auction will be held at Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania at 488 Firehouse Road.

An in-person preview will take place on Thursday Aug 18. and will run through Sunday Aug 21.

The auction will feature numerous vehicles that were seized by law enforcement agencies.

These vehicles include 2014 Chevrolet Cruze; 2014 Ford Taurus; 2013 Land Rover Range Rover; 2011 BMW X5; 2011 Chevrolet Traverse; 2011 Jaguar XF; 2009 Nissan Titan; 2008 Nissan Armada; 2007 Dodge Charger; 2007 Jeep Cherokee; 2006 Infiniti G35X; 2005 Audi A4 Quattro; 2004 Ford Expedition; 2002 Lexus IS300; and 2002 Lincoln LSE.

These vehicle offer a variety of four-wheel drive SUVs, utility vehicles, pickup trucks from Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, GMC, and Jeep, as well as front and all wheel drive sedans and mini vans from the previously mentioned manufacturers and more.

Included in the vehicles that will be offered up for public purchase include a number of police interceptor sedans and SUVs.

Pre-registration and in-person previewing of the vehicles begins on Thursday, Aug. 18 through Sunday, Aug. 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at the Grantville auction site. During this time anyone who is interested in the vehicles can personally view them.

Please note that there will be no registration the day of the auction.

Buyers must purchase with certified funds in the form of money order, cashiers check, or certified check made payable to “Manheim Keystone PA.”

Cash will not be accepted at this auction.

The August auction is the second being held 2022. More information on this auction, registration information, payment conditions and a complete listing of vehicles is available here.