Nearly $500,000 invested to prevent urban stormwater runoff from entering Lake Erie

Erie County is set to receive nearly $500,000 in an effort to keep water clean.

The Wolf Administration approves more than $482,000 of state money to support Erie County projects. The funding will be given in part to the Erie County Conservation District to continue the PA Vines Program to reduce runoff pollution from vineyards.

Environment Erie also received state funding to prevent urban stormwater pollution runoff from entering into Lake Erie.

Representative Ryan Bizzarro says, "When I see organizations and I see Erie County applying for funding to get specific funds to keep that water clean and to avoid further pollution, I'm gonna fight for that for the region."

Tom McClure of the Erie County Conservation District says, "When we hear about these kinds of awards, especially with the Growing Greener Grants, we're just thrilled as a group knowing that we can do good work here in Erie County."

The Growing Greener Program supports projects across the Commonwealth designed to enhance watersheds and enable water pollution clean-up initiatives.