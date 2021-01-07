Nearly $50,000 in state grant money awarded to Erie County senior centers

A total of $49,383 in state funding will be helping ten of Erie’s senior centers as they continue to battle the financial impact by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an announcement from State Representatives Ryan Bizzarro, Bob Merski and Pat Harkins.
The funding from the Department of Aging will go to the area’s agency on aging, the Greater Erie Community Action Committee, and it will be divided equally among the Erie County senior community centers.
These senior living centers have been selected to receive the nearly $50,000 in funding.
- Mercy Hilltop Center
- John F. Kennedy Center
- LECOM Center for Health
- Erie West Senior Center
- North East Senior Center
- Northwestern Senior Center
- R. Benjamin Wiley Central City Activity Center
- Union City Senior Center
- Tri-Boro Senior Center
- Corry Senior Center
The funding was appropriated by the General Assembly from the Pennsylvania Lottery. The funding can be used for COVID-19 mitigation, capital improvements and renovations, programs and services, technology, nutrition services, marketing and outreach and rent and utilities.
You can learn more about this funding by click here.