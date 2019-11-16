Nearly 700 coats sorted thanks to the help of JET 24/FOX 66 and Superstore Joe

Winter weather is on its way and FOX 66 has teamed up with Superstore Joe to help those in the community.

Nearly 700 coats were sorted at Off Road Express this evening. Several donation drop-offs were set up throughout Erie County for people to donate gently used winter coats to those in need.

Superstore Joe Askins saying that an event like this has a big impact on the community.

“The community has always came together whenever somebody was in need of anything. To see it again this year, the One Warm Coat and the weather that we get and the cold temperatures, this is going to be huge.” Askins said.

The coats will be donated to the Erie City Mission on November 25th