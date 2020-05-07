Nearly $8.7 million to area school districts to support continued learning during COVID-19 pandemic

Area school districts are to receive approximately $8.7 million in federal funding under the CARES act to ensure students have the resources they need to continue learning during the pandemic, this according to an announcement today State Representatives Bob Merski and Pat Harkins.

The funding to five area school districts and their schools will be key to helping develop and deliver ongoing education and supports.

These school districts will receive the following funding:

Erie City School District- $6.76 million

Fort LeBoeuf School District- $386,535

Millcreek Township School District- $1.05 million

ERIE RISE Leadership Academy Charter School- $216,089

Iroquois School District- $263,290

The money comes from the Elementary and Secondary School Education Relief Fund under the CARES Act and may be used for maintaining continuity of education and services, mental health supports, planning and coordination, purchasing technology, addressing unique needs of vulnerable populations, summer learning or after school programming, and sanitizing supplies.

School districts and charter schools must apply to the Pennsylvania Department of Education to obtain their allocated funds. Once the U.S. Department of Education approves the state application, which is expected to happen within one week, PDE will post a streamlined application for districts and charter schools to use.

The CARES Act directs $471.4 million to Pennsylvania school districts and charter schools in amounts proportionate to their share of Title I-A funds.