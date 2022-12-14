Two grants for rail infrastructure and freight improvement projects in Erie County were approved on Wednesday.

According to a release, the two grants total $779,000 in funding for upgrades. The projects approved in Erie County include:

$509,000 for IRG Erie to construct rail siding to the new plastic recycling plant.

$270,000 for West Erie Short Line to rehabilitate track, including tie replacement and drainage improvements.

Including the two projects in Erie, the state approved a total of 24 freight improvement projects Wednesday – helping to sustain more than 340 jobs statewide. The numerous projects will help statewide as Pennsylvania leads the nation with 65 operating railroads, and roughly 5,600 miles of freight lines exist in the state.

The funding was awarded through the Rail Transportation Assistance Program and the Rail Freight Assistance Program.