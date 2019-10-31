Nearly one million dollar grant issued to help decrease crime in Erie’s lower East Side

A nearly one million dollar grant will look to help decrease the crime rate in one neighborhood in the City of Erie.

These funds, which were awarded through the Bureau of Justice Assistance and will be used for a crime reduction project in the lower East Side.

It is a project that will look to create unity.

“This grant, it engages the residents within the community as well as law enforcement, and other resources that are available within the community to identify what are the specific, underline causes of crime in that particular area,” said Amy Eisert, Director, Mercyhurst Civic Institute.

To pinpoint those causes, the City of Erie, numerous community organizations, the District Attorney’s Office, and Mercyhurst Civic Institute will look to work with neighbors in the East Side.

The project not only looks to find ways to decrease crime, but also to improve the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement and to encourage more involvement in neighborhood groups.

“You can’t just throw money at situations and expect them to improve. As I said before, we can’t arrest and prosecute our way out of the crime that is in those areas, so that’s why the collaboration is extremely important,” said Jack Daneri, Erie County District Attorney.

The grant will be used over four years. During the first year, it will be utilized specifically for community outreach with residents.

“Find out what their thoughts are, if it matches with what the data is saying and if it’s different why or how and how that plays into what strategies we need to be implementing,” said Eisert.

Once those strategies are identified, researchers, along with law enforcement, will test them throughout the next three years.

The specific area that will be targeted through this project includes residents from East 6th to East 26th Streets and then from Holland to Wayne Streets.