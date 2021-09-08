Nearly one million dollars awarded to Erie County organizations in the fight against addiction

Nearly one million dollars has been awarded to Erie County organizations in the fight against addiction.

Almost $300,000 went to Family Services of Northwestern PA for their Opioid Prevention Project.

More than $480,000 will go to five colleges and universities, including LECOM, for the Screening, Brief Intervention and Referral to Treatment Project.

State Representative Ryan Bizzarro announced on September 8th that the money was awarded during a meeting of the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists