Nebraska rallies late to down Penn State baseball in series opener

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn State baseball had the lead after the sixth inning, but the Nittany Lions could not hold off the Husker offense after that.

Nebraska scored six runs in the final two innings to defeat Penn State 8-2 Friday night kicking off a three-game series.

Bailey Dees pitched six innings giving up one run before Nebraska would beat up the bullpen in the eighth and ninth innings. State College native Mason Mellott got out of a bases-loaded jam in the seventh inning, but would eventually give up four runs (two earned).

Watch the video at the top of this story for more.