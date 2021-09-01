Need a sign that fall is here? Local farm begins pressing apples into cider

It’s a sure sign the fall season is arriving as the first day of September also marks the first day of pressing apples into cider.

At Godfrey Run Farm there are four varieties of apples being used for this year’s cider. The apples are cleaned and sanitized before getting mashed up and going into the press.

It’s been an up and down year for growers after an early summer frost reduced this year’s crop.

“The quality is good, pretty much, but the numbers, the volume is down. It’s just kind of hit and miss,” said Gary Faulkner, Godfrey Run Farm.

Gary expects to press about 650 gallons of cider for opening day.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists