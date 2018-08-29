Need some free office space? Enter here to win! Video

Business owners have a chance to win free office space for a year in Erie and Meadville.

The Professional Development Associates is kicking off the 5th Annual Office Giveaway Contest today. A business will win up to 1500 square feet in the Palace Centre in the 900 block of State Street. Another business will be awarded office space in Meadville's Parkside Commons.

Real Estate Owner Tom Kennedy says the rent and all utilities will be covered for a year with no obligations.

President of Professional Development Associates, Tom Kennedy, says, "We've not had anybody that hasn't decided it makes sense to stay on; but what's really cool, in addition to the businesses that have won the contest, they've drawn other businesses in through their businesses that have really created an active environment."

The contest runs through September 28th. Click here for more information on how to enter!