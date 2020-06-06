Neely Communications Inc. moves to downtown Erie

A local business moves into downtown Erie.

Neely Communications Inc. has moved into what was an abandoned building located in the 2600 block of Peach Street.

Neely Communications works to provide structured cabling services from new construction and remodeling to closet clean up.

Leaders of the company explained that this move comes after assistance was provided through the City of Erie and Erie Bank.

“We’re very excited to be here. I mean because of the long process that it took to get here, but we love being here. We like coming in everyday and seeing this beautiful building,” said Jennifer Neely, President of Neely Communications Inc.

The vice president of Neely Communications Inc., Chad Neely, stated that it was a great honor to be part of what is going on in Erie today and to revitalize the area and the Federal Hill District. Neely feels that the building is a cornerstone and that having their business there is really going to be a good thing.

Neely Communications Inc. was established in 2009.