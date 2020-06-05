Neely Communications moves into Downtown Erie location

A local business has made the move to downtown Erie.

Neely Communications, Inc. has moved into what was an abandoned building located on Peach Street. This company works to provide structured cabling services from new construction and remodeling to closet clean-up.

Leaders of this company explained that the moves comes after assistance provided through the City of Erie and Erie Bank.

“We’re very excited to be here. I mean, because of the long process that it took to get here, but we love being here. We like coming in every day and seeing this beautiful building.” said Jennifer Neely, the president of Neely Communications.

“It’s really just a great honor to be a part of what’s going on in Erie today and to kind of revitalize this area and the Federal Hill District. We feel that this building is kind of a cornerstone and having our business here is really going to be a good thing.” said Chad Neely, vice president of Neely Communications.

The company was established back in 2009.