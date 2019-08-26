Negotiations end between Erie County Council and the NPRC over Erie community college

There will no longer be talks between Erie County Council and the Northern Pennsylvania Regional College about bringing a stand-a-lone community college to the area.

The board chairperson for NPRC said their college will continue to serve Erie County residents, but it won’t be in the form some had hoped for.

After months of talks to bring a community college to Erie County through a partnership between the Erie County Council and the NPRC, those negotiations have come to an end.

“We deserve a community college. The business community has told us we need a community college, and we are absolutely going to fight for a community college in Erie County,” said Carl Anderson, Erie County Council Member.

Erie County Councilman Carl Anderson said he was shocked and disappointed when he learned the NPRC decided to end the talks, but he said the push to get a community college is far from over.

“If NPRC has walked away, then certainly the partnership may not be with them. Perhaps we’ll aggressively now pursue the college application down in Harrisburg, but that’ll be left to the discussion of all my colleagues,” said Councilman Anderson.

The NPRC Board Chairperson said they decided to end the talks because they weren’t able to meet the demands of Erie County Council Community College Task Force.

“It shouldn’t come as any surprise to anyone that a lot of those provisions that were in there were things that we legally and philosophically can’t agree to a lot of these things,” said Kate Brock, NPRC Board Chairperson.

While NPRC’s decision to cut talks came as a shock to some members of the task force, Erie County’s Director of Administration said it wasn’t surprising to him.

“At the end of the day it’s very, very important to the administration that we have classes, courses, certificates, and associates degrees that will meet the needs of residents, as well as business owners,” said Gary Lee, Director of Administration, Erie County.

Lee added that the Erie County Administration still has a community college application before the State Department of Education for consideration. The County is awaiting a response.

One of the things the NPRC couldn’t agree to was Erie County’s proposal to have a certain amount of control over the college’s board.