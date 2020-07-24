Neighborhood Art House hold shoe strike to protest against climate change

How do you stage a protest march and still stay socially distant? Students at the Neighborhood Art House found a way.

The students held a shoe strike to protest against climate change. The students collected shoes for the parking lot to symbolize the march they would have done without the COVID-19 crisis.

The protesters say that climate change is real and they are ones who will suffer if something isn’t done to protect the planet.

“We want to go to college, we want to be able to have a family and live our lives. So, by doing this, it’s kind of saying ‘Save our earth’ so that we can save us and our families.” said Sofia Masi.

The protest is part of the Art House’s free summer program that teaches art, music and environmental action.