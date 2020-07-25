Neighborhood Art House holds shoe strike to protest climate change

How do you stage a protest march and still remain socially distant?

Students at the Neighborhood Art House have found a way.

This is a shoe strike which is a protest against climate change.

The students collected shoes for the parking lot to symbolize the march they planned to do before the coronavirus pandemic hit.

The protesters say that climate change is real and they are the ones who will suffer if something isn’t done to protect the planet.

“We want to go to college. We want to be able to have a family and live our lives. So by doing this it’s kind of saying save our earth so that we can save us and our families,” said Sofia Masi, 13-year-old.

The protest is part of the Art House’s free summer program that teaches art, music and environmental action.