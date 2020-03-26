Neighborhood “Bear Hunts” brightening moods in the midst of pandemic

More and more neighborhoods around Erie are starting a tradition that is making the COVID-19 lockdown a little more “Bearable” for kids.

It’s called a “Bear Hunt.” The idea is that when parents take the little ones for a walk, they soon find teddy bears on neighborhood porches and in the windows. The parents can make a game of letting the kids count how many bears they find. It is just a way to have a little fun during a stressful period when kids can’t go to school or hang out with friends.

“It’s fun for us to put out the bears and it’s fun for the kids to find the bears.” said Elizabeth Zaranek.

Zaranek saying the game has special meaning for her, since she displayed the teddy bears her children played with when they were young.