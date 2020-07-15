Neighborhood impact with Our West Bayfront

Since many summer events are canceled due to the pandemic, the Our West Bayfront group looks to bring positivity right to your front door step with help from United Way.

Step by step, members of Our West Bayfront organization walked for a purpose.

“We wanted to do something that was still fun for the community and also got information and resources out and into the community, we came up with the idea to do a side walk parade,” Anna Frant, executive director of Our West Bayfront.

Volunteers made their way through twelve blocks handing out brochures to west bayfront residents on ways they can protect themselves from the virus.

With the brochures were masks donated by the Erie County Health Department.

A little support going along way.

“Normally in Erie, there’s so many opportunities for neighbors to gather together, and this year it’s been tough obviously. It’s important for people to know they shouldn’t feel isolated,” said Frantz.

Volunteers said this is one simple way to bring the community together during tough times.

That’s by building relationships with one another.

“It’s nice to get out and try to encourage people to get out and do stuff, so hopefully, this helps we’re just trying to boost people’s morale,” said Elizabeth Crawford, volunteer.

The group looked to reach more than 2,000 homes in the west Erie bay front.