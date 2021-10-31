Neighborhood in Summit Township throws Halloween parade

October 31st is Halloween and one neighborhood in Summit Township has been preparing all month for a special celebration.

The neighborhood in Townhall Village held a parade as a way to spend time together.

The spooky day of Halloween is finally here. People in Townhall Village Community put on a parade.

“Last year it started with COVID. Every year it gets bigger and greater. This is our second annual. We hope to continue on year after year,” said Denise Lee, Parade Organizer.

Families participated in the carnival themed parade by driving or walking throughout the neighborhood with decorated cars, trailers, and costumes.

“We just have the best neighborhood and the best neighbors and Denise and Jack always go above and beyond to make it all fun. So we couldn’t ask for a better neighborhood to be in,” said Debra Jageman, Summit Township Resident.

“We are going to go trick-or-treating with some friends and my dad and step mom,” said Avery Klinge, Summit Township Resident.

“I was an all star. My friends made it for me. It says all star and my name the symbol and I’m looking forward to trick-or-treating tonight,” said Wyatt Lanyon, Summit Township Resident.

Residents said that the best part of Halloween is bringing everyone together again.

“We love Halloween. As you can see the adults love it more than the kids,” said Lee.

At the end of the parade, awards were given out for best group, best costume, and more.

People in the parade hope that each year it will grow with even more members from different neighborhoods.

